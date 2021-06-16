Longtime marathoner outruns heart condition, plans to run in Saturday's Heart and Sole

Because of the abnormal passage between the heart’s chambers, PFO has been linked to cases of unexplained strokes as well as low blood-oxygen levels, which can cause shortness of breath. In Burgess’ case, the shortness of breath was sufficient to prevent him from running as well as he had before, and could have been enough to end his running career.

In June of 2020, just a few months after his diagnosis, Burgess met with Dr. Robert Terry, an interventional cardiologist at St. Vincent Healthcare. Terry implanted a device called a PFO Occluder in Burgess' heart, sealing the hole.

“We go up from the leg, through the inferior vena cava, to the heart,” explained Terry. The device travels via catheter all the way to the heart, where it is installed in the hole. About the size of a quarter, the device uses two expanding mesh disks to place a seal on both sides of the opening, and provide a structure over which the patient’s heart tissue can grow. “The device seals the hole immediately,” said Terry.

The hour-long procedure has a quick recovery time; just seven days for the incision to heal, and three months for the device to become settled in the heart tissue. “It’s not uncommon for a person to feel better right away,” Terry said. Additionally, the procedure has very few risks, with adverse effects in less than 1% of patients.