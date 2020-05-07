Longtime MetraPark leader and 'people person' Sandra Hawke dies at 72

“She was such a people person with a smile on her face,” Dutcher said. “She was just a pleasure to work with.”

She was one of the leaders behind the MontanaFair, and was often seen riding her bike to different booths or outdoor stages with one of her many fair hats, composed of a vintage straw hat and adorned with ribbons, flowers, jewelry and more.

She wrote a daily newsletter during the MontanaFair that showcased the lives of carnival workers, food stand owners and more.

“She worked on the fair year-round,” Robert Hawke said.

Soon after the MontanaFair ended in late August, Dutcher, Hawke and six others would hit the road and travel across the nation to get ideas for what they should bring to the next year’s fair. It was her ability to connect with others that made the fair and other events so successful, Dutcher said.

After she retired, Dutcher would often pass on messages from those she’d known in the business when he attended fair conventions across the nation.

“I would always pass on messages from well-wishers from the ‘Sandra Hawke fan club,’ I called it,” Dutcher said. “She had a real following and was a good friend.”