Longtime MetraPark leader and 'people person' Sandra Hawke dies at 72

Sandra Hawke loved people.
During her life, Hawke was good at many things, but if she'd had a superpower, it would have been her ability to talk to people, make connections and live life to the fullest.
For a quarter-century, Hawke worked as MetraPark’s marketing and sales director, bringing hundreds of concerts, trade shows, sporting events, the MontanaFair and others to Billings.
An avid antique-collector, loving mother, and a wise and ambitious coordinator and planner, Hawke was known for her love of the people around her and beyond. She died Monday at age 72. (She would have been 73 on Thursday, May 7.)
Hawke moved to Billings from Wisconsin with her husband, Robert Hawke, in 1970 where she worked for a number of jobs including Billings Gazette’s circulation department and in marketing for a few hotels, including the Northern Hotel. She was recruited by former MetraPark general manager Bill Chiesa in the 1980s, and she worked there for 25 years. She retired in 2013 while she was recovering from ovarian cancer.
She helped bring events to MetraPark and coordinated them. She helped expand MetraPark with the addition of the Expo Center and Montana Pavilion buildings and in rebuilding the arena after a tornado ripped its roof off in 2010. She was well-connected with other fairgrounds and arenas across the country, and was well-respected, according to MetraPark general manager Bill Dutcher.
“She was such a people person with a smile on her face,” Dutcher said. “She was just a pleasure to work with.”
She was one of the leaders behind the MontanaFair, and was often seen riding her bike to different booths or outdoor stages with one of her many fair hats, composed of a vintage straw hat and adorned with ribbons, flowers, jewelry and more.
She wrote a daily newsletter during the MontanaFair that showcased the lives of carnival workers, food stand owners and more.
“She worked on the fair year-round,” Robert Hawke said.
Soon after the MontanaFair ended in late August, Dutcher, Hawke and six others would hit the road and travel across the nation to get ideas for what they should bring to the next year’s fair. It was her ability to connect with others that made the fair and other events so successful, Dutcher said.
After she retired, Dutcher would often pass on messages from those she’d known in the business when he attended fair conventions across the nation.
“I would always pass on messages from well-wishers from the ‘Sandra Hawke fan club,’ I called it,” Dutcher said. “She had a real following and was a good friend.”
Hawke loved music and often sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" at events. And while some of her greatest achievements were bringing big-name performers like Elton John and Cher to MetraPark, it wasn’t about the music.
“It was about a love of people, is why she was there,” Hawke’s daughter, Jennifer Hawke, said. “She loved people getting to have a good time.”
When she wasn’t working, Sandra and Robert Hawke were busy with the Depot Antique Mall located at 2223 Montana Ave. The 20,000-square-foot building was separated into booths, where about 60 dealers rented them and sold antique items. It operated for 10 years until the Hawkes decided to close the store and sell the property.
Hawke collected all sorts of items including antique jewelry, old-fashioned Christmas decorations and table centerpieces, and green Vaseline glass that dated to the early 1900s. She sewed vintage fabric into curtains and had collections of picnic baskets for which she’d find antique china and silverware.
It was her husband’s dream to open an antique mall, and with everything else she put her mind to, she helped make it happen when the couple were in their 50s. Siblings Jennifer Hawke and Tim Hawke remember helping their parents run the antique mall, which was the biggest in the state.
Jennifer Hawke remembers a brass plaque that was attached to a cobblestone from Montana Avenue that read, “Those who say it can’t be done should get out of the way of those who are doing it.”
“It was a really fun family endeavor,” Jennifer Hawke said. “The home has always had beautiful antiques.”
Hawke was well-respected and befriended many, but she requested that she wouldn’t have an obituary or a funeral. Her wish was to be cremated and have her ashes be dispersed in the Crazy Mountains, her favorite mountain range. She often said that she wanted to end her life like no-trace camping, Jennifer Hawke said.
But Hawke was special, her family said. Jennifer Hawke asked friends and family to share on Facebook their memories of her mother. She was amazed by how many people responded.
“People had stories and stories about what she did for them, and how she inspired them,” Jennifer Hawke said. “I have a couple of friends, and we’ve often joked about making T-shirts that say, ‘what would Sandra Hawke do?’ She was so remarkable in her human relations.”
Tim Hawke remembers his mother as encouraging, accepting, wise and genuine. And while she didn’t want any recognition, her son along with friends and family, remember who she was.
“She was legendary,” Tim Hawke said.
