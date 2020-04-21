Longtime Montana teacher's union head retires

Eric Feaver, the man who led the state teacher's union for decades and guided a sweeping public employee merger, announced his retirement Tuesday.
The Montana Federation of Public Employees said that Feaver will be replaced by Amanda Curtis, a former Butte teacher and legislator who also ran a quick-patch campaign for Montana's U.S. Senate seat in 2014. Curtis won an unopposed election among union members.
Feaver was often the loudest voice in the room in education debates, whether at the legislature or on the campaign trail. He and the union he led supported measures that increased funding for public education, vociferously opposed proposals that expanded the role of private school, and railed against legislation that eroded the role of labor organizations.
He was first elected to lead what was then the Montana Education Association in 1984, and saw through a merger to create MEA/MFT in 2000. He continued to lead the union through another major merger to create the 23,000-member MFPE in 2018, adding state employees into the union.
While the union was often of major donor for Democrat candidates and typically aligned with that party on issues, he wasn't afraid to break with big names — including opposing a final preschool proposal from Gov. Steve Bullock that would have included private preschools.
Llew Jones, a Conrad legislator who was a driving force in education policy in the House and Senate since 2005, recalled Feaver as a passionate advocate on the union's behalf.
“I believe Eric Feaver did a good job for his union and the folks he represented,” said Jones, a Republican. “We didn’t agree on a lot of political issues, but we’re actually pretty decent friends.”
Lance Melton, who leads the Montana School Boards Association, applauded Feaver for finding common ground on education issues with a group that represented a management foil.
“I’ve had tremendous battles with Eric over the years,” Melton said. “The last 10 years have been an opportunity to work side by side on a lot of issues. ... It’s been a privilege working against him and beside him.”
Feaver wasn't afraid to play "a very confrontative role," at the legislature, Melton said.
“Sometimes somebody needs to mention the elephant in the room. Eric has played that role pretty remarkably,” he said. “It may not always make people happy or even make me happy, but it certainly does help people cut to the chase and focus on problems.”
Rachel Schillreff, who leads the Billings Education Association, said Feaver was a steadying force during the merger that created MFPE, and proactively discouraged factions between teachers and state employees.
“There were some of us that weren't sure. … He personally called a lot of us,” she said. “He’s just very hands-on that way.”
That same hands-on approach helped ensure his re-election for more than three decades, she said — along with an encyclopedic knowledge of the Montana education landscape.
“He’s got 30 years of experience and he can tell you the number of the bill from the 1980s that changed the law and who brought it forward and where they were from,” she said. “He knew what he was talking about, and he had been there.”
For as much as Feaver fought for access and inclusion in Montana education debates, he extended those same ideals into his union, Schillreff said.
“He’s frequently quoted as saying, 'just say yes,'” she said. “It opens up a lot of doors for you when you get to participate on a state level or a national level.”
Jones said Feaver became increasingly flexible, and the two worked together on recent legislation giving schools the option of using learning programs based on student proficiency without seat time requirements.
“The Eric Feaver that I met 20 years ago would have been deadly opposed to that, I would think,” he said.
Melton said that it was that kind of flexibility and work behind the scenes that made Feaver a more nuanced player in Montana politics than it seemed while testifying on bills at the podium.
“Anybody that sees him at a distance and makes snap judgments about who he is and where he’s going with things really needs to take a deeper look,” Melton said.
