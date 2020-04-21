Longtime state teacher's union head retires

“There were some of us that weren't sure… He personally called a lot of us,” she said. “He’s just very hands on that way.”

That same hands-on approach helped ensure his re-election for more than three decades, she said — along with an encyclopedic knowledge of the Montana education landscape.

“He’s got 30 years of experience and he can tell you the number of the bill from the 1980s that changed the law and who brought it forward and where they were from,” she said. “He knew what he was talking about, and he had been there.”

For as much as Feaver fought for access and inclusion in Montana education debates, he extended those same ideals into his union, Schillreff said.

“He’s frequently quoted as saying, 'just say yes,'” she said. “It opens up a lot of doors for you when you get to participate on a state level or a national level.”

Jones said the Feaver became increasingly flexible, and the two worked together on recent legislation giving schools the option of using learning programs based on student proficiency without seat time requirements.

“The Eric Feaver that I met 20 years ago would have been deadly opposed to that, I would think,” he said.