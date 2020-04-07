Looking to view Easter church services? Here's a list of video streams and other online services

With the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are providing Easter and Holy Week services online.
Check the listings below for service times and links to service streams and recordings.
If you are associated with a Billings-area church that is providing online church services this week and is not listed below, please contact Diana Russiff at drussiff@billingsgazette.com.
|Church name
|Phone
|Links
|Service times
|American Lutheran Church
|406-252-4171
|
|Apostles Lutheran Church
|406-656-7141
|
|Atonement Lutheran Church
|405-245-7004
|
|Billings First Congregational Church
|406-245-6477
|
|Emmanuel Baptist
|406-652-3161
|
|Faith Chapel
|406-656-8780
|
|Faith E Church
|406-656-8747
|
|First Alliance Church
|406-656-6850
|
|First Baptist Church of Billings
|406-259-6546
|
|First Presbyterian Church
|406-696-4913
|
|First United Methodist Church
|406-245-3001
|
|Harvest Church
|406-259-5648
|
|King of Glory Lutheran Church (ELCA)
|406-652-1690
|
|Mayflower United Church of Christ
|406-656-5414
|
|New Hope Church of the Nazarene
|406-252-5445
|
|Peace Lutheran Church
|406-252-5504
|
|Pentecostals of Billings
|406-652-2443
|
|Rocky Mountain Community Church (PCA)
|406-259-7811
|
|St. Andrew Presbyterian Church
|406-656-9256
|
|St. Bernard Catholic Church
|406-259-4350
|
|St. Luke's Episcopal Church
|406-252-7186
|
|St. Pius X Parish
|406-656-2522
|
|St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
|406-670-3458
|
|St. Thomas the Apostle
|406-656-5800
|
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|406-245-3984
|
|Word of Life Fellowship
|406-655-2002
|
