Looking to view Easter church services? Here's a list of video streams and other online services
editor's pick

Looking to view Easter church services? Here's a list of video streams and other online services

From the Here are the events that have been canceled or postponed in Montana and Wyoming as a result of the coronavirus pandemic series

With the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are providing Easter and Holy Week services online.

Check the listings below for service times and links to service streams and recordings.

If you are associated with a Billings-area church that is providing online church services this week and is not listed below, please contact Diana Russiff at drussiff@billingsgazette.com.

Church name Phone Links Service times
American Lutheran Church 406-252-4171
Apostles Lutheran Church 406-656-7141
  • Easter services will be recorded
Atonement Lutheran Church 405-245-7004
  • Maundy Thursday 6:45 p.m.
  • Good Friday 8 p.m.
  • Easter Sunday 6:30, 8 & 10:30 a.m.
Billings First Congregational Church 406-245-6477
  • 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Other services on Zoom. Check website for times.
Emmanuel Baptist 406-652-3161
  • Available after 7 a.m. Sunday
Faith Chapel 406-656-8780
  • 5 p.m. Saturday
  • 9:30 & 11:15 a.m. Sunday
Faith E Church 406-656-8747
  • 5 p.m. Saturday
  • 8, 9:30 & 11 a.m. Sunday
First Alliance Church 406-656-6850
  • Good Friday available 4/10
  • Easter Sunday available 4/12
First Baptist Church of Billings 406-259-6546
  • 7 p.m .Thursday
  • 7 p.m. Friday
  • 10 a.m. Sunday
First Presbyterian Church 406-696-4913
  • Maundy Thursday 7 p.m.
  • Good Friday 7 p.m.
  • Easter Sunday 10:30 a.m.
First United Methodist Church 406-245-3001
  • 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Harvest Church 406-259-5648
  • 8:30, 10 & 11:30 a.m. Sunday
King of Glory Lutheran Church (ELCA) 406-652-1690
  • Available any time on Easter Sunday
Mayflower United Church of Christ 406-656-5414
  • 10 a.m. Sunday
New Hope Church of the Nazarene 406-252-5445
  • 9:15 a.m. Sunday
Peace Lutheran Church 406-252-5504
  • 7, 9 & 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Pentecostals of Billings 406-652-2443
  • 11 a.m. Sunday
Rocky Mountain Community Church (PCA) 406-259-7811
  • 10 a.m. Sunday
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church 406-656-9256
  • 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Find the Zoom link on website or Facebook
St. Bernard Catholic Church 406-259-4350
  • Check website for times
St. Luke's Episcopal Church 406-252-7186
  • Good Friday - Stations of the Cross 12 p.m.
  • Easter Sunday - 10:30 a.m.
St. Pius X Parish 406-656-2522
  • Holy Thursday 6 p.m.
  • Good Friday 3 p.m.
  • Holy Saturday 6 p.m.
  • Easter Sunday 10 a.m.
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 406-670-3458
  • 9 a.m. Sunday
St. Thomas the Apostle 406-656-5800
  • Holy Thursday 7 p.m.
  • Good Friday 7 p.m.
  • Easter Vigil 8 p.m. Saturday
  • Easter Sunday 9 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church 406-245-3984
  • Video services typically releasted at 5 p.m. Saturday
Word of Life Fellowship 406-655-2002
  • 9 & 11 a.m. Sunday

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News