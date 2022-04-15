Lovable Pets will host event with Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Come to Lovable Pets West to meet rescued laboratory dogs and their families and chat with John Ramer, director of Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary. Also meet Ellie Hansen, author of Laboratory Dogs Rescued: From Test Subjects to Beloved Companions.

Enjoy a drink at The Sapphire Lounge and great food from local food trucks. This party is dog and kid friendly so bring the whole family. Play games with your dogs and perform tricks to win a prize or get your pup’s AKC Trick Dog Title with trainer Sienna Bell.

Lovable Pets is a local, family-owned pet food and supply retailer with full-service grooming and do-it-yourself pet wash at two Billings locations. Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary is a home for former research and lab animals in Hartville, Wyoming. They have adopted out over 500 dogs over the years and continue to reach out to research facilities to provide options other than euthanasia for animals used for testing.

Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary made national news in March 2022 for helping to secure the release of over 150 beagles from a Virginia biotech breeding facility which is currently under investigation for multiple animal welfare violations.

Lovable Pets West and The Sapphire Lounge at 4010 MT Sapphire Drive on Saturday, May 21st, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

