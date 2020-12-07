Love is 'off the charts' for Billings Clinic nurse now in ICU for COVID-19

Edlund is an avid skier, and likes to hike and walk. Duffy said she wasn’t surprised her friend contracted the disease, given that she works in health care. But she wouldn’t have guessed Edlund would become so ill.

“It’s such an unpredictable road that we’re on right now, and that’s really hard,” Duffy said.

Edlund was admitted to the hospital roughly a week after her diagnosis. Rains, the ICU doctor, said Edlund was well informed about COVID-19 and had “a very healthy fear” of it. Her current work is in radiology, but she used to work as an ICU nurse.

The day before she was put on a ventilator, Edlund asked her doctor if she was going to die.

"I looked at her and said, 'Ellen, I am going to do everything in my power and everything that we have so that you don’t die,'" Rains said. "But it was tough, because I couldn’t honestly tell her that she wasn’t going to die because I don’t know. And because people that get as sick as Ellen have a horrible prognosis when they come to the ICU.”

