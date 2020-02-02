Lucky's Market files for bankruptcy, plans to keep lease with West Park Promenade

Even after corporate officials announced plans to close the Lucky’s Market in Billings next month, the specialty grocery store is still expected to keep its lease, according to West Park Promenade management.

The Colorado-based grocery chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after announcing last Thursday that it will close 32 of its 39 stores across the nation, including its Montana locations, according to a press release from the company. A store in Missoula is also planning to close.

Montana Commercial Management is in charge of the West Park Promenade property, and its owner, Matt Robertson, said he's expecting Lucky's Market to continue through its 15-year lease on Grand Avenue.

“We loved having Lucky’s there, they’ve been a fantastic tenant and are a fantastic tenant,” Robertson said. “It’ll certainly be detrimental to Billings. There are a lot of people who use Lucky’s.”

Robertson said he hasn’t heard much from Lucky’s corporate office and doesn’t know what will go into the space in the future.