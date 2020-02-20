Luke Combs to play October show in Billings; tickets go on sale next week

Country music artist Luke Combs will be playing an October show in Billings as part of his "What You See is What You Get Tour," MetraPark announced Thursday.

The show is scheduled for Oct. 20 at the First Interstate Arena at Metra. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Feb. 28.

Combs is coming off a big 2019 in which he won the award for Male Vocalist of the Year during the 53rd Country Music Awards. Combs beat out Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban for the award. He was also nominated for best country duo/group performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. In 2018, Combs was nominated at the Grammys for best new artist.

Combs' single "Even Though I'm Leaving" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart, which was the seventh time in a row one of his songs had topped the chart, according to his website. His debut album "This One's For You" went triple platinum.

Combs is originally from Asheville, North Carolina.

