Lunches made with love keep Billings kids fed during school closures

The day after Billings public schools closed, Sarah Moyer delivered 19 sack lunches to families in need. The following day, she delivered 100.
“From there on, we have delivered over 110 lunches daily,” she said. A former employee of Head Start, Moyer knew there would be food access issues facing some families once schools were closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The schools have done amazing making sure that meals are available,” Moyer said. “My concern has always been that even with the school locations open, families may not have the funds or resources to get to their schools at the appointed times, or they need both the breakfast and lunches, but still need another meal.”
Moyer’s business, Project Lunch, was well equipped to add sack lunches for kids into the rotation of their day-to-day operations. Based at 2401 Second Ave. N. and sharing space with Miss Gigi’s Sweets, Moyer’s primary business is making and delivering salads in returnable containers. She shared the offer of providing a lunch for children to “I’ll Help – Billings,” a group created on Facebook that now has more than 5,000 members. On March 31, Facebook also released a tool making it easier for people to give and receive help during this time, called “Community Help,” where Moyer posted her offer to deliver lunches to anyone in need, no questions asked.
As of April 6, Project Love has donated and delivered 1,624 lunches, which include a sandwich, fruit and veggie, a dairy product, and a baked sweet from Miss Gigi’s Sweets. Lunches may also be purchased for $5 per sack lunch, delivered, and for every two lunches purchased, one is donated.
A nation in need
Nationwide, as many as 500 million meals to children in need have been missed due to school closures, estimates No Kid Hungry. Since the closure of Billings Public Schools on March 16, the district, which contracts Sodexo for food services, has made breakfast and lunch available for pickup at locations throughout Billings to any child age 18 or younger. During the shelter-in-place order, students do not have to be present for parents to pick up food.
More than 1,500 breakfasts and lunches are being served daily, a number that has been climbing since schools closed, according to Sodexo general manager Sid Taylor.
The highest demand for meals has been through curbside pickup, available at Medicine Crow, Riverside, Castle Rock and Lewis and Clark middle schools and Bench Elementary schools. Parents may use the bus lane and get breakfast and lunch together, either in the morning or at lunchtime. A hot lunch is offered at noon only.
"A lot of parents are still working, and they rely on school meals for their kids throughout the school year. When they don’t have that, they are really in a bind," said Taylor, who estimates upwards of 600 meals a day are received through curbside pickup during the weekdays.
A food trailer visits additional locations throughout the community, focused on areas where families that qualify for free and reduced meals are living, Taylor described.
"As this goes on we are going to continue to see the needs grow and we are going to do everything we can go get food to these kids."
BackPack Meals, a supplemental food program, is operating as well, helping with food above and beyond what is provided by the district for breakfast and lunch.
Ginny Mermel, a nutritionist who began the BackPack Meal program a decade ago, as well as helping to found teen pantries for students in need, described the district as a “complex and well-oiled machine for feeding kids for every day of the school week.”
In routine times, BackPack Meals were provided to families who may already receive assistance, but it’s not enough to feed children all week or on weekends. Meals are purchased with donations and given to students to take home.
The BackPack Meals program was established during the last recession with support of Montana Food Bank Network to provide two meals and a snack a day on weekend to children in need, and now there are 164 such programs across Montana.
Approximately 7,000 children in School District 2 eat free and reduced cost meals, and of those only a small fraction rely on BackPack Meal program or food pantries, according to Mermal. Weekly in Billings, more than 300 BackPack program meals are sent home with children grades K–5. Requests for such services have quadrupled in the past two weeks.
As demand for the program has exploded, “it’s just a constant fight to keep the funding flowing,” said Mermel. The program is funded through the end of April and recently received 4,800 meals from Montana Food Bank Network.
Mermal places an order in July for food supplies for the next school year, spending about $60,000 to provide services to 300 students per week.
“With it quadruped, we are going through a month’s worth of food every weekend,” said Mermal. The program is utilizing surplus funds to provide food through the end of April.
Lunchtime deliveries
Jessica Buksch, who has three children ages 2, 5, and 9, is a stay-at-home mom. The family relies on income from her husband and utilizes SNAP benefits. Thorough Head Start, her third-grader was receiving free lunches, and she was utilizing the pickup locations set up by the district for meals for her family until she was contacted by Holli Klein, a former Head Start preschool teacher now employed by Project Love.
“It is the most amazing thing to not pile everyone into the car, and then risk them coming into contact with other people as they’re getting their lunch, which stressed me out,” said Buksch. Each day, a volunteer knocks on the front door, then leaves the lunches.
"It doesn’t seem like much, until you are home, that extra five days a week you are feeding them,” Buksch said. “That’s 10 extra meals a week you weren’t having to do beforehand, just for one child.”
Buksch’s family has been receiving donated lunches for two weeks. “I get pretty choked up every time,” she said, acknowledging the amount of volunteerism and donations that have come together for such a service.
Ramping up production
Moyer, of Project Lunch, and her husband, a public health nurse in Lame Deer, have three children, ages 11, 7, and 3. A volunteer babysitter has been helping the family while Moyer ramps up Project Love.
“My coping strategy is to wash my hands and get to work, because the flip side is not as pretty,” said Moyer. “Control what you can. You just deal with what comes your way.”
Moyer employs two full-time and a couple part-time staff and has not had to lay off staff since ramping up lunch production, though she did take out a small business loan to make payroll last month. Volunteers have been stepping to assist with the program, from donating food to volunteering to deliver lunches or offering in-kind services.
Jen Rahr, a graphic designer and owner of Deer Creek Design Studio, didn’t hesitate to help when Moyer asked. The two are members of Big Sky Women, an entrepreneur networking group with about 10 members in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming.
“We all have had our own struggles in different ways, being moms and single entrepreneurs and trying to balance out family,” Rahr said. “Any way that we can help out other people, we always jump on board.”
A single mom with two kids at home, Rahr is among the many parents trying to balance work and homeschooling and has purchased lunches from Project Love to contribute to the program. She also designed the project’s logo in the shape of Montana with the tagline “You Are Loved,” and coloring sheets featuring each of the sponsors, and donated printing of stickers and coloring sheets.
“It’s a small thing that I can do to give back to the community at this time,” said Rahr, who appreciates her volunteerism doesn’t require her to leave the house.
Several community members have stepped up to help deliver meals across four delivery routes, but Moyer is expecting the program to expand with the increased stress of the growing need for social distancing and the lack of income.
About 120 lunches are delivered each day, and Moyer said they’re not yet to capacity. “We won’t know what our capacity is until we hit it. I know that there is a need. If can be part of the solution providing lunches and jobs then we’re on the right track.”
For more information about how to receive lunches, to volunteer, or donate to Project Love, visit www.facebook.com/Projectlovebillings or www.projectlunch.biz. Lunches can be ordered by emailing projectlovebillings@gmail.com or call 406-272-2470.
Parents seeking information about Billings Public Schools meal programs can visit www.billingsschools.org/covid-19-updates. Families in a hardship that prevents them from picking up meals are encouraged to contact their school principal directly for delivery options.
To receive more information on the BackPack Meals program, contact Billings Public Schools Education Foundation at 406-281-5149 or foundation@billingsschools.org. Donations may be made by sending a check to Education Foundation for BPS, Attn: BackPack Meals, 415 N. 30th Street, Billings, MT 59101 or online at www.efbps.org.
More information on Facebook’s new service, Community Help, is available at www.facebook.com/covidsupport.
In this Series
Schools are closed due to coronavirus. Here's how children and families are adjusting
-
Lunches made with love keep Billings kids fed during school closures
-
Child abuse hotline calls drop after schools close
-
$5.2M from federal stimulus coming to Yellowstone County schools
- 37 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.