Magic City Blues festival returns with headliners Keb' Mo' and G. Love

Crowd members listen to AJR at Magic City Blues on Montana Avenue in Billings in 2018.
Montana band Mudslide Charley performs Aug. 3, 2019 during the 18th Annual Magic City Blues Festival in downtown Billings.
Postmodern Jukebox performs Aug. 3, 2019, during the 18th Annual Magic City Blues Festival in downtown Billings.
Janelle Timber-Jones dances as Little Hurricane plays during the second day of Magic City Blues in Billings on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Magic City Blues drew a large crowd for its opening night in downtown Billings in 2019.
Crowd members listen to Phillips Phillips perform the headlining act at Magic City Blues on Montana Avenue in Billings.
Keb’ Mo’ and G. Love and the Juice will headline the Magic City Blues festival Aug. 5, 6 and 7 in downtown Billings.
Other performers include Larkin Poe, Samantha Fish, Anthony Gomes and Mike Farris.
Regional support artists will be playing both nights, including Kevin Burt, John Roberts Y Pan Blanco, Daniel Kosel and Madrona Road, Free Spirit Soul, Jessica Eve and Willy G.
George Thorogood performs during the opening night of the 18th Annual Magic City Blues Festival in downtown Billings.
The popular urban music festival was forced to take a break last year, what would have been it 19th straight year, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Cara Schaer listens as Postmodern Jukebox performs during the second day of Magic City Blues in Billings on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Held on Montana Avenue between North 25th and North 23rd Streets, the event attracts upwards of 5,000 people each night. Sold-out concerts have included ZZ Top in 2018, John Fogerty in 2015, Steve Miller Band in 2013, the Black Crows in 2006 and George Thorogood in 2003. Other headlining acts have included Blues Traveler; Michael Franti; Kenny Wayne Shepherd; Buddy Guy; Counting Crows; Ben Harper; Ziggy Marley; and; most recently, Postmodern Jukebox.
Keb’ Mo’ last performed at the festival in 2005.
Retrospective: Magic City Blues
2002 - Setting the stage
2002 saw the first Magic City Blues festival. The inaugural event brought such acts as John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, The Jeff Healey Band, Son Seals, The Kinsey Report, Eddie Shaw & the Wolf Gang, Michelle Wilson & Her Evil Gal Festival Orchestra and Montana's own Jared Stewart.
2002 - Eddie Shaw & The Wolf Gang
Eddie Shaw & The Wolf Gang perform at the first Magic City Blues festival in 2002.
2003 - Donald Ray Johnson
Donald Ray Johnson performs at the 2003 Magic City Blues festival. Other artists performing that year included George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Dr. John, Koko Taylor & Her Blues Machine, John Mooney, Nick Curran & The Nitelifes, Maurice John Vaughn and Little Elmo & The Mambo Kings.
2003 - John Mooney
John Mooney performs at the 2003 Magic City Blues festival.
2003 - Maurice John Vaughn
Chicago blues artist Maurice John Vaughn performs at the 2003 Magic City Blues festival.
2003 - Nick Curran & The Nitelifes
Maine-born vocalist and guitarist Nick Curran performs with his band The Nitelifes in 2003.
2004 - The sun sets on the crowd
The sun sets on the crowd during the 2004 Magic City Blues festival. The lineup that year included Big Head Todd & The Monsters, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Michelle Shocked, Chris Thomas King, Nick Curran & The Nitelifes (in their second consecutive appearance), Hamilton Loomis and Blues Cousins.
2004 - Hamilton Loomis
Guitarist Hamilton Loomis performs at the 2004 Magic City Blues festival. Loomis has since returned to Billings several times.
2005 - Tyler Burnett Band
Local favorite The Tyler Burnett Band plays at the Magic City Blues festival in 2005. The band went their separate ways years later, but has performed a handful of recent reunion shows. Other artists at the 2005 festival included Buddy Guy, Keb' Mo', North Mississippi Allstars, C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band, Sweet Betty, pianist Bob Britten and Alfred Prufrock.
Billings Gazette file photo
2005 - Sweet Betty
Atlanta blues singer Sweet Betty performs at the 2005 Magic City Blues festival.
2005 - C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band
Zydeco artist C.J. Chenier performs with The Red Hot Louisiana Band at Magic City Blues in 2005.
2005 - Buddy Guy
Blues legend Buddy Guy performs at the 2005 Magic City Blues festival.
2006 - A wet intermission
William Ford of Ucross, Wyo., stands up chairs after a wind and hail storm interrupted the 2006 Magic City Blues Festival. In spite of the storm, festival attendees heard The Black Crowes, Delbert McClinton, Sista Monica, Jackie Greene, Robert Belfour, Fiona Boyes, The Tyler Burnett Band, Hillstomp, Dan Page & The Barn Cats, Longtime Lonesome Dogs, Jerod Birchell and Bone Daddy.
2006 - Robert Belfour
Delta blues musician Robert Belfour performs at the 2006 Magic City Blues Festival.
2006 - Hillstomp
John Johnson, right, and Henry Kammerer of Portland-based duo Hillstop perform at the 2006 Magic City Blues Festival.
2006 - The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes and Sista Monica perform on the main stage at the 2006 Magic City Blues Festival.
2007 - Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Reverend Peyton performs with his Big Damn Band on the Stillwater Stage at the 2007 Magic City Blues Festival. Other artists in 2007 included Blues Traveler, John Hammond, Rory Block, Eric Lindell, Watermelon Slim & The Workers, Hello Dave, Barrelhouse Chuck and Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers.
2007 - Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers perform at the 2007 Magic City Blues Festival.
2007 - Hello Dave
Hello Dave performs at the Magic City Blues Festival in 2007.
2007 - Blues Traveler
Blues Traveler performs at the 2007 Magic City Blues Festival. They would return in 2013.
2008 - A little rain
Festival attendees take cover under umbrellas during the 2008 Magic City Blues Festival. The lineup that year included Delbert McClinton, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Bettye LaVette, JJ Grey & Mofro, Papa Mali, Albert Cummings, Po' Henry & Tookie, Cedric Burnside & Lightnin' Malcolm, Moreland & Arbuckle, The Insomniacs, Mary & The Mudcats and Mighty Lester.
2008 - Mighty Lester
Mighty Lester performs at the 2008 Magic City Blues Fest.
2008 - Delbert McClinton
Blues singer and harmonica player Delbert McClinton performs at the 2008 Magic City Blues Festival.
2008 - JJ Grey & Mofro
JJ Grey & Mofro perform at the 2008 Magic City Blues Festival.
2008 - Albert Cummings
Albert Cummings performs at the 2008 Magic City Blues Festival.
2009 - Shannon Curfman
Shannon Curfman performs on the main stage at the 2009 Magic City Blues Festival. Other artists in the 2009 lineup included Little Feat, Los Lonely Boys, The Tommy Castro Band, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, The Patrick Sweany Band, Dikki Du & The Zydeco Krewe, Becki Sue & Her Big Rockin' Daddies and The Dave Walker Band.
2009 - Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials perform on the Stillwater Stage at the 2009 Magic City Blues Festival.
2009 - The Tommy Castro Band
The Tommy Castro Band performs on the main stage at the Magic City Blues Festival in 2009.
2009 - Little Feat
Little Feat performs on the main stage at the 2009 Magic City Blues Festival.
2010 - Sons of Billings
Fans dance to the Sons of Billings on the Stillwater Stage at the 2010 Magic City Blues Festival. Other artists that year included Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Sonny Landreth, Maria Muldaur, Indigenous, Otis Taylor, Ben Prestage, The Randy Oxford Band, Funk in the Trunk and Gary Small & The Coyote Brothers.
2010 - Sonny Landreth
Sonny Landreth performs on the Stillwater Stage at 2010 Magic City Blues Festival.
2010 - Michael Franti & Spearhead
Michael Franti & Spearhead perform at Magic City Blues in 2010.
2010 - The Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi Band
The Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi Band perform on the main stage at the 2010 Magic City Blues festival.
2011 - Janiva Magness
Janiva Magness, center, and her band play the main stage at Magic City Blues in 2011. The lineup that year included George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Michael Franti & Spearhead (returning from 2010), Hanson, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band (another returning act), The Chicago Mass Choir, Davina & The Vagabonds, The Lumineers, Anders Osborne, Michael Burks, The Forestry, Screen Door Porch, The Shuffle Bums, The Mike Bader Blues Band, Eyes On Skies and a reunion by The Tyler Burnett Band.
2011 - Anders Osborn
Anders Osborne performs on the Stillwater Stage at Magic City Blues in 2011.
2011 - George Thorogood & The Destroyers
One of the most popular acts in MCB history, George Thorogood and the Destroyers perform on the main stage in 2011. They also headlined the fest in 2003.
2011 - Chicago Mass Choir
The Chicago Mass Choir performs at South Park during the 2011 Magic City Blues festival.
2012 - Little Freddie King
Little Freddie King performs at Magic City Blues in 2012. Other artists included Chris Isaak, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Sons of Fathers, The Oli Brown Band, Tender Mercies, Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Kasey Anderson & The Honkies, Kevin Selfe & The Tornadoes, Martha Scanlan, Downtime and local group Schuster.
2012 - Kasey Anderson & the Honkies
Kasey Anderson & The Honkies perform at Magic City Blues in 2012.
2012 - Counting Crows
The Counting Crows headline Magic City Blues in 2012.
2012 - Chris Isaak
Chris Isaak headlined Magic City Blues in 2012.
2013 - Maxie Ford
Billings band Maxie Ford gathers at center stage as they finish their final performance as a band at Magic City Blues in 2013. Other performances included The Steve Miller Band, Blues Traveler, The Robert Cray Band, Vintage Trouble, Allen Stone, Peter Karp & Sue Foley, Sons of Fathers (returning from 2012), Matt Andersen, Mac Arnold & Plate Full O' Blues, Jacob Jones, The Alex Nauman Organ Trio +3 and The Kenny James Miller Band.
2013 - Vintage Trouble
Vintage Trouble performs on the main stage at Magic City Blues in 2013.
2013 - Robert Cray Band
The Robert Cray band performs at Magic City Blues in South Park in 2013.
2013 - Steve Miller Band
A capacity crowd fills Montana Avenue as the Steve Miller Band performs on the main stage at Magic City Blues in 2013.
2014 - Jonny Lang
Jonny Lang performs at Magic City Blues on Montana Avenue in 2014. That year's performances included Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite, Huey Lewis & The News, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The London Souls, Nikki Hill, Cornmeal, Matthew Curry, Harper & Midwest Kind, Gary Small & The Coyote Bros. and Dirty Power.
2014 - Ben Harper and Charlie Musslewhite
Ben Harper and Charlie Musslewhite perform at Magic City Blues at South Park on Saturday, August 9, 2014.
2014 - Trombone Shorty
Fans cheer for Trombone Shorty at Magic City Blues in South Park in 2014.
2014 - Huey Lewis and the News
Huey Lewis and the News performs at Magic City Blues at South Park in Billings in 2014.
2014 - Gary Small and the Coyote Brothers
Gary Small and the Coyote Brothers perform at Magic City Blues at South Park in 2014.
2015 - Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy performs for thousands on the Budweiser Stage on at Magic City Blues Fest in 2015. In addition to Guy, performances in 2015 included John Fogerty, OAR, Lucinda Williams, Los Lobos, The Steepwater Band, Jarekus Singleton, Kelley Hunt, Guthrie Brown & The Family Tree, The Congress, Edward David Anderson and the Austin Young Band.
2015 - The Congress
Fans cheer for The Congress as they wrap up a song at Magic City Blues Fest in 2015.
2015 - The Steepwater Band
The Steepwater Band performs on the Stillwater Stage at Magic City Blues Fest in 2015.
2015 - John Fogerty
John Fogerty performs for a huge crowd during Magic City Blues Fest at South Park in 2015.
2015 - O.A.R.
O.A.R. performs for a huge crowd during Magic City Blues Fest at South Park in 2015.
2015 - Los Lobos
Los Lobos performs for an enthusiastic crowd at Magic City Blues in 2015.
2015 - Lucinda Williams
Lucinda Williams performs on the final night of the Magic City Blues Festival in 2015.
2016 - Elle King
Elle King performs for a huge crowd during Magic City Blues in 2016. Other performers in 2016 included Ziggy Marley, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, The Record Company, Otis Taylor, Matt Andersen, Guthrie Brown, Karen Lovely, Fiona Boyes, The Altered Five Blues Band, Jared Stewart and Kevin Van Dort.
2016 - Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Kenny Wayne Shepherd performs for a huge crowd during Magic City Blues in 2016.
2016 - Karen Lovely
Karen Lovely performs on the Stillwater Stage during Magic City Blues in 2016.
2016 - Guthrie Brown & The Family
Guthrie Brown & The Family perform during Magic City Blues in 2016.
2016 - Ziggy Marley
Blue light shines on Ziggy Marley during the Magic City Blues Festival in 2016.
2016 - Rain at Magic City Blues
A couple walks down Montana Avenue to find shelter from the rain during the Magic City Blues Festival in 2016.
2016 - Jared Stewart
Jared Stewart, a member of the Crow Tribe, played the first Magic City Blues festival in 2002 and returned for an encore in 2016.
2017 - Brian Setzer
Brian Setzer played the Budweiser Stage during Magic City Blues in downtown Billings in 2017. Blackberry Smoke, ZZ Ward, Anderson East, Charlie Parr, Andrew "Jr. Boy" Jones, Victor Wainwright & The Wildroots, Anni Piper, G'Jai's Jook Joint, The Dusty Pockets, Tom Catmull's Last Resort and Gladys Friday were the other performers at Magic City Blues in 2017.
2017 - Victor Wainwright & the Wildroots
Victor Wainwright & the Wildroots play on the Stillwater Stage during Magic City Blues in 2017.
2017 - G'Jai's Jook Joint
G'Jai's Jook Joint performs at Magic City Blues in 2017.
2017 - The Dusty Pockets and Crowd
The crowd reacts to the Dusty Pockets' performance at Magic City Blues in 2017.
2017 - ZZ Ward
ZZ Ward performs at Magic City Blues in 2017.
2018 - ZZ Top
ZZ Top performs at the sold-out Magic City Blues festival in 2018. The group headlined the festival's Friday night, with Phillip Phillips, Carolyn Wonderland, AJR, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Too Slim and the Taildraggers, the Lloyd Jones Quartet, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Benyaro, Alder Lights, Dead Presleys and Willy G filling out the rest of the festival.
2018 - Carolyn Wonderland
Carolyn Wonderland performs at the Magic City Blues festival in 2018.
2018 - Magic City Blues rain
Carlos Uribe waits under his umbrella for performances to begin following a rain delay at the Magic City Blues festival in 2018.
2018 - Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs perform at the Magic City Blues festival in 2018.
2018 - Phillip Phillips
Phillip Phillips performs at Magic City Blues in 2018.
2018 - AJR
Jack Met, a band member in AJR, sings at Magic City Blues on Montana Avenue in 2018.
2019 - Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Zydeco band Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band perform during Magic City Blues at Alive After 5 in 2019. The group also performed during the main festival.
2019 - George Thorogood and the Destroyers
George Thorogood and the Destroyers perform at Magic City Blues in downtown Billings in 2019. The year marked the second Magic City Blues festival in which Thorogood headlined. Other groups in 2019's festival included Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, Marcia Ball, Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, Little Hurricane, the Nick Schnebelen Band, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Kalo, Arterial Drive, Hawthorne Roots, Mudslide Charley and Not Your Boyfriend's Band.
2019 - Hawthorne Roots
Members of the band Hawthorne Roots perform during the 18th annual Magic City Blues Festival in downtown Billings in 2019
2019 - Little Hurricane
"C.C." Spina of Little Huricane drums on the Budweiser Stage at Magic City Blues in downtown Billings in 2019.
2019 - Postmodern Jukebox
Members of Postmodern Jukebox on the Budweiser Stage at Magic City Blues in downtown Billings in 2019.
