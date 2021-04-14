 Skip to main content
Magic City Blues festival returns with headliners Keb' Mo' and G. Love
Keb’ Mo’ and G. Love and the Juice will headline the Magic City Blues festival Aug. 5, 6 and 7 in downtown Billings.

Other performers include Larkin Poe, Samantha Fish, Anthony Gomes and Mike Farris.

Regional support artists will be playing both nights, including Kevin Burt, John Roberts Y Pan Blanco, Daniel Kosel and Madrona Road, Free Spirit Soul, Jessica Eve and Willy G.

George Thorogood

George Thorogood performs during the opening night of the 18th Annual Magic City Blues Festival in downtown Billings.

The popular urban music festival was forced to take a break last year, what would have been it 19th straight year, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday night at Magic City Blues

Cara Schaer listens as Postmodern Jukebox performs during the second day of Magic City Blues in Billings on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Held on Montana Avenue between North 25th and North 23rd Streets, the event attracts upwards of 5,000 people each night. Sold-out concerts have included ZZ Top in 2018, John Fogerty in 2015, Steve Miller Band in 2013, the Black Crows in 2006 and George Thorogood in 2003. Other headlining acts have included Blues Traveler; Michael Franti; Kenny Wayne Shepherd; Buddy Guy; Counting Crows; Ben Harper; Ziggy Marley; and; most recently, Postmodern Jukebox.

Keb’ Mo’ last performed at the festival in 2005.

