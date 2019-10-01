The Magic City Wellness Expo, billed as Billings’ first holistic health and wellness expo, is coming to the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Saturday. The public is invited to learn about holistic options for the entire family from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 35 of Billings’ leading experts in alternative health and wellness will be available. Attendees can meet many local practitioners providing affordable, quality services, according to a press release from organizers.
The expo will feature information booths such as Total Body Healing, Creative Healing Jade Forest Herbs, Simply Well and Zero Gravity Floating. Vendors include nutrition specialists, non-toxic product specialists, fitness studio representatives, massage therapists, chiropractors and local health food store associates.
Throughout the day, gifts from vendors will be raffled every 20 minutes and nine 30-minute mini-seminars will take place.
Admission costs $5 per adult and is free for children. Proceeds will benefit the Billings Brain Injury Support Group. Volunteers from the group will also be at the expo to discuss brain injury disabilities.
For more information, contact event organizers Elizabeth Shumaker at 860-4207 or Lori Cameron at 208-1154, or go to magiccitywellnessexpo.com.