Make appointment for back-to-school immunizations

For the month of August, the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic is open by appointment only. In a press release, RiverStone encouraged parents to schedule their children’s back-to-school vaccines today by calling 406-247-3382.

The immunization clinic usually provides childhood and adult vaccines without appointments. The clinic is scheduling families for appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid the usual back to school crowds and waiting lines.

Students entering kindergarten and seventh grade need vaccines, according the schedule required by the state of Montana.

All required vaccines are available at RiverStone Health, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. The Vaccines for Children program provides free vaccines to children who are uninsured or under insured.

The vaccine clinic is on the first floor of the Lil Anderson Center on the RiverStone Health Campus, at 123 S. 27th St.

