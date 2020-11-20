Making it happen: Billings Symphony continues adapting as COVID numbers surge

“We started to think, how could we make this happen in Billings?” said Barrón Viela.

The Billings Symphony set up a health and safety taskforce to guide decisions for performances. “We needed a thorough decision-making process to govern these considerations and robust health and safety protocols in place for any gathering of musicians, with or without an audience,” said Julie Johnson, violinist with the symphony and chair of the task force. Johnson is also a physician.

Guidelines include performers wearing masks during rehearsal and performance sessions, with the exception of woodwinds and brass instruments, who keep masks on when not playing. Each section is separated and socially distanced, and members are asked to take into account their actions in order to minimize their risk of contracting COVID-19 prior to rehearsals.

“Committing to play in the orchestra means that everything you do for two weeks before the first rehearsal has to be informed by the fact that you’re walking into rehearsal,” said Maestra Anne Harrigan.

For Harrigan, all the hoops that are required to keep bringing them together are worth it. “That first chord with the orchestra, there just isn’t anything like it. It’s a lot of planning and huge amounts of extra effort, but it’s really worth the time.”