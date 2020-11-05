Man accidentally shoots himself in leg

A man in his 30s was taken to a hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg at the Holiday gas station at First Street West and Broadwater Avenue on Thursday night.

According to Billings Police officer Aaron Edwards, the man was checking his gun while in his car in the parking lot when it accidentally went off.

The injured man walked toward the convenience store to get help. He also applied a tourniquet to his own leg.

He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

