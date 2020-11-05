 Skip to main content
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg

Man accidentally shoots himself in leg

Accidental shooting

Billings police officers investigate the scene after a man accidentally shot himself in the lower leg while getting out of his vehicle at the Holiday station at First Street West and Broadwater Avenue on Thursday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

A man in his 30s was taken to a hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg at the Holiday gas station at First Street West and Broadwater Avenue on Thursday night.

According to Billings Police officer Aaron Edwards, the man was checking his gun while in his car in the parking lot when it accidentally went off.

The injured man walked toward the convenience store to get help. He also applied a tourniquet to his own leg.

He was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Accidental shooting

Billings police officers investigate the scene after a man accidentally shot himself in the lower leg while getting out of his vehicle at the Holiday station at First Street West and Broadwater Avenue on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
