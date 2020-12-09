Man accused of driving at US Marshals task force member before he was shot

A man shot Tuesday by a member of the US Marshals Montana Violent Offender Task Force in Billings allegedly drove at one or more members of the law enforcement group before a task force member shot him, according to the Billings Police Department.

The shooting happened at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Clause Circle in the Billings Heights.

In a press release issued late Wednesday morning the Billings Police Department identified the man who was shot as 36-year-old Richard Martinez.

After being taken to a Billings hospital Tuesday to be treated for a gunshot wound, Martinez has since been released and taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility for outstanding warrants and on suspicion of felony assault on a peace officer, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The task force had been trying to arrest Martinez for warrants before the shooting.

"Preliminary information indicates Martinez allegedly drove at member(s) of the task force," Wooley wrote in the press release. "A member of the MVOTF fired at Martinez."

No BPD officers were involved in the shooting and no other injuries were reported, according to Wooley.