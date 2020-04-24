Man accused of injuring construction worker, causing South Side crashes ID'd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The man accused of running over a construction worker and causing multiple crashes on Billings' South Side Thursday night has been identified.

Nathaniel Tucker, 36, of Lodge Grass, faces five felony charges and three misdemeanors for the incident that sent at least three people, including Tucker, to the hospital, according to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility jail roster.

A little before 6 p.m. Thursday, a Ford F150 driven by Tucker was involved in a crash south of Blue Creek Road, according to Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz. No one was hurt, but Tucker drove away from the scene.

Heading north, Tucker was then involved in another incident near Riverfront Park, pinning a construction worker between his truck and a flatbed trailer. The construction worker was taken to the hospital.

Tucker continued north where he broadsided a blue GMC pickup that was turning right onto South Billings Boulevard from Simpson Street. He then drove head-on into a Mazda, sending one woman to the hospital.

Tucker faces three felony charges of criminal endangerment and two felony charges of negligent vehicular assault. He also faces three misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

