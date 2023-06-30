A man accused of making harassing telephone calls to an African American woman who provided him assistance at a Billings church has admitted to charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Joshua Leon Hiestand, 41, a pleaded guilty to harassing telephone calls, a felony. Hiestand faces a maximum of two years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided. Sentencing was set for Oct. 26. Hiestand was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged that on Nov. 12, 2020, a white male, who identified himself as Leon Hiestand, went to a church in Billings seeking assistance. Jane Doe, an African American who works at the church, provided him with a gift card.

Several days later, the church received a voicemail from a caller, who, using a derogatory term, stated that he would give more money to the church if it did not employ an African American. In Dec. 4, 2020, the church’s caller ID identified Hiestand as using the same number as in the voicemail.

Jane Doe answered the phone, and the caller referenced his white friends and that he would have given more money if the church did not employ a black pastor. Hiestand left another voicemail that stated, “Nobody wants you here.” In January 2021, Hiestand left a voicemail and referenced the African American receptionist at the church. Jane Doe contacted the Billings Police Department.

An officer contacted the number dialed to the church in January, and the caller identified himself as Hiestand. Hiestand then changed his name later in the conversation. Hiestand admitted to leaving the voicemails and apologized for his behavior. The officer advised Hiestand not to have further contact with the church.

Hiestand then left another voicemail in which he appeared upset and apologized for the previous calls. However, over the next 19 months, Hiestand called and left a series of voicemails at the church that, at times, were threatening and racially hostile. The investigation determined that Hiestand placed the calls from outside of Montana.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus is prosecuting the case. The FBI and Billings Police Department conducted the investigation.