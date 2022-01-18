Man admits to cocaine possession after sex and drug trafficking bust in Billings

A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a sex and drug trafficking scheme based out of Billings that spurred more than 30 initial charges against five men, all of whom have now pleaded guilty.
Dejon Anthony Duncan pleaded guilty, according to documents filed Jan. 12, to possession of cocaine in U.S. District Court in Billings. Duncan, who reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, was initially indicted on drug and firearm charges. The court has sealed the details of the agreement.
William Maurice Newkirk, Mario Juan Drake, Anthony Marcos Chadwell, Djavon Lamont King and Duncan were all indicted in federal court in March 2020. Listed among the charges filed against the five men were sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking of a minor, along with drug and firearm possession. Duncan was never charged with any sex trafficking crimes.
Newkirk, 41, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors earlier this month, admitting to trafficking women. At least one of the survivors he advertised for prostitution was a minor. He also pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine while possessing a firearm.
Chadwell has pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and promoting prostitution in Billings. Both Chadwell and Newkirk have also been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with sexual intercourse without consent.
King admitted to conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and was the first of the five to reach a plea agreement with prosecutors in February 2021. Drake pleaded guilty to similar charges, along with use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering. All five men are currently awaiting sentencing.
Gov. Greg Gianforte proclaimed at the start of the month that January would be recognized as Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The governor hosted a roundtable discussion with state Attorney General Austin Knudsen on how to improve the state’s ability to combat human trafficking.
If you or anyone you know is a victim of human trafficking, the Montana Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 833-406-STOP, or call your local law enforcement agency.