Man admits to cocaine possession after sex and drug trafficking bust in Billings

A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a sex and drug trafficking scheme based out of Billings that spurred more than 30 initial charges against five men, all of whom have now pleaded guilty.

Dejon Anthony Duncan pleaded guilty, according to documents filed Jan. 12, to possession of cocaine in U.S. District Court in Billings. Duncan, who reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, was initially indicted on drug and firearm charges. The court has sealed the details of the agreement.

William Maurice Newkirk, Mario Juan Drake, Anthony Marcos Chadwell, Djavon Lamont King and Duncan were all indicted in federal court in March 2020. Listed among the charges filed against the five men were sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking of a minor, along with drug and firearm possession. Duncan was never charged with any sex trafficking crimes.

Newkirk, 41, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors earlier this month, admitting to trafficking women. At least one of the survivors he advertised for prostitution was a minor. He also pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine while possessing a firearm.