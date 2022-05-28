Man admits to downtown Billings stabbings

A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty earlier this week to injuring and robbing several people at a downtown Billings restaurant.

Brandon Eugene Bird admitted to four counts of robbery and just as many counts of assault with a weapon in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday. Bird, who has previously been sentenced in Missoula County for robbery, stabbed several people at Jake’s Downtown in November 2021 after being fired from his dishwashing job.

Bird walked into Jake’s Downtown on Nov. 3 after losing his job earlier that day, the Gazette previously reported. Holding two steak knives, he demanded money. The manager of the restaurant convinced him to talk in an alleyway.

He then followed employees into the kitchen, stabbing several people. Bird briefly left the restaurant before returning and injuring two more people. Three police officers wrestled Bird to the ground, and at least one officer used a Taser on Bird.

Bird’s attack ended with five people injured and three hospitalized. As a convicted felon, Bird had been living in Billings on pre-release for less than two months at the time of the assault. County prosecutors initially charged Bird with five counts of felony assault and two counts of felony robbery, and District Court Judge Ashley Harada set his bond at $1 million. Prosecutors eventually filed additional charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

County prosecutors reached an agreement with Bird and his attorney, Public Defender Joseph Zavatsky, in May of this year. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dropped one count of resisting arrest. Appearing before District Judge Collette Davies on Wednesday, Bird pleaded guilty to the eight remaining counts.

For his sentence, prosecutors have recommended that Bird spend 40 years in Montana State Prison, along with his previous sentence for the felonies he committed in Missoula. Bird’s attorney has recommended a sentence of 30 years in prison, with 10 suspended.

Bird is scheduled to be sentenced July 25. As of Saturday, he remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.