 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man admits to shooting victim near Billings middle school in 2019
editor's pick alert

Man admits to shooting victim near Billings middle school in 2019

Lyndon LaForge

Lyndon LaForge

 Courtesy photo

A 27-year-old Billings man admitted on Friday to shooting another man in 2019. The man survived.

Lyndon Thomas Laforge pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon in Yellowstone County District Court.

Under a plea deal, prosecutors reduced the case to an assault charge after originally charging Laforge with attempted deliberate homicide.

Laforge shot a 41-year-old man on July 7, 2019, outside a home near Monroe Street and Orrel Drive, which borders the campus of Riverside Middle School.

Laforge admitted the shooting. Prosecutors also alleged that Laforge shot the victim multiple times and pistol-whipped him in the head once he was down, citing statements from the victim.

Laforge had come to the home because he was looking for the victim, charges stated. When the victim wasn't present, he stole $30 and some cigarettes and left, witnesses told police. 

The victim called Laforge to confront him, and Laforge said he'd return the stolen money but also threatened to beat up the victim, prosecutors said. 

Witnesses told police that Laforge arrived in a car with other people and ran away after shooting the victim. An ambulance took the man to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Laforge also admitted punching a dating partner roughly two months later, resisting arrest and violating a no contact order afterward in attempting to call the woman.

Sentencing has tentatively been set for June. Laforge remains jailed on bail of $100,000.

0
2
0
1
7

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The show must go on: 50,000 fans prepare for NZ concert

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News