A man was arrested after a standoff in a Billings trailer park that lasted more than three hours Wednesday.
After tear gassing the trailer twice, officers entered and walked Darren Whiteman out of the trailer around 4:45 p.m. and placed him in a police car. The trailer is located in a trailer park on Story Road off Mullowney Lane.
SWAT then entered the trailer. Law enforcement fumigated and then left.
The incident began around 1 p.m., when law enforcement agencies responded to the trailer park in south Billings in an attempt to apprehend a suspect of various robberies and possibly a shooting, according to Billings police.
You have free articles remaining.
Billings police, SWAT, and the U.S. Marshal Service all responded to the property.
Police wouldn't comment on charges at the scene. There was an outstanding bench warrant out on a Darren Samuel Whiteman, according to the Yellowstone County District Court. It's unclear what that warrant is the result of, or if that is the same Darren Whiteman police arrested Wednesday.
"There's a reason we pressed the issues," Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley said Wednesday.