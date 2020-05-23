Man arrested after car chase ends on Montana Avenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man was arrested after leading a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on a chase that ended on Montana Avenue Saturday night.

Trooper Jared Delaney tried pulling a grey passenger car over for a traffic stop near a gas station at State Avenue and Jackson Street when the car drove off around 7:30 p.m.

Delaney followed the car from King Avenue East onto Laurel Road and Montana Avenue. The car lost control on the Montana Avenue overpass, striking a Chevrolet Silverado and the bridge railing, Delaney said. The car then backed up into Delaney's patrol car.

Delaney soon made contact with the car using the "pit maneuver," which ended the chase near the L.P. Anderson Point S Tire & Auto Service at the intersection of Montana and Miles Avenues.

The man driving the car, who is in his late 20s or early 30s, was arrested on charges of criminal endangerment, assault on a peace officer and possession of dangerous drugs, Delaney said. No one was injured in the incident.

