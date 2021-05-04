Man arrested after driving into Zimmerman Park

A man was arrested Tuesday night after he drove a vehicle into Zimmerman Park when the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office attempted to arrest him on a felony warrant.

Deputies were talking to him at Zimmerman Park when he drove away shortly after 8 p.m. The man had refused to get out of his vehicle before driving into the park and at one point drove onto a bike path, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Taylor.

The lieutenant said that out of concerns that the man could try to flee spike strips were placed under the truck before the pursuit began, and the spike strips deflated the rear tires on the truck. The man also drove his truck into a concrete barrier as he went into the park, further damaging the vehicle. A sheriff's sergeant was able to follow him into Zimmerman and other law enforcement were able to monitor from Highway 3.

Taylor described the pursuit speeds as low. There were pedestrians in the park when the man drove in, but they were able to step out of the way, according to Taylor. No injuries were reported from the incident.