Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Billings Heights

A Billings man is in custody after the Billings Police Department responded to a fatal stabbing in the Heights on Saturday morning.
Jonah Bergman, 29, was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide in connection to the death of a 67-year-old female relative found by police at a residence on the 1200 block of Claim Jumper Lane.
Officers were initially dispatched to a hotel on Main Street for a complaint about a man trespassing on the property, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley wrote in a statement released Saturday afternoon. When police were unable to find the suspect, they received another call involving the suspect, this time from a nearby gas station at Lake Elmo and Main Street.
Police found the suspect, later identified as Bergman, walking north on Main Street. Questioning Bergman led officers to conduct a welfare check at the home on Claim Jumper Lane, where one of Bergman's family members lived.
At 6:51 a.m., officers entered the house and found the 67-year-old woman dead "with suspicious signs of trauma," Wooley wrote. BPD detectives assumed control of the investigation, and the intersection of Claim Jumper Lane and Gold Pan Lane was closed off with police tape through the rest of the morning. Along with several BPD cruisers, the department's crime scene investigation van was present at the scene.
In a message posted to social media around 7:45 a.m., BPD Sgt. Ryan Kramer wrote that officers were investigating a stabbing at the Claim Jumper Lane residence.
Bergman is currently being held in Yellowstone County Detention Facility. The county coroner will release the name of the woman and the manner of her death pending an autopsy and notifying her family. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.