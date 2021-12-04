Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Billings Heights

A Billings man is in custody after the Billings Police Department responded to a fatal stabbing in the Heights on Saturday morning.

Jonah Bergman, 29, was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide in connection to the death of a 67-year-old female relative found by police at a residence on the 1200 block of Claim Jumper Lane.

Officers were initially dispatched to a hotel on Main Street for a complaint about a man trespassing on the property, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley wrote in a statement released Saturday afternoon. When police were unable to find the suspect, they received another call involving the suspect, this time from a nearby gas station at Lake Elmo and Main Street.

Police found the suspect, later identified as Bergman, walking north on Main Street. Questioning Bergman led officers to conduct a welfare check at the home on Claim Jumper Lane, where one of Bergman's family members lived.