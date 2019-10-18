A 25-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after setting fire to an occupied West End apartment building, according to the Billings Police Department.
The fire happened at 3:45 a.m. when the man appeared to intentionally set fire to Halloween decorations on an apartment door at the Grandview Apartments at 1151 28th St. W.
Police arrested the man fleeing the scene.
People inside the building were evacuated after the fire set off an alarm, and no one was injured, said Deputy Fire Marshal Jaimie Fender in a press release.
The fire caused about $500 in minor damages to the door, according to Fender.