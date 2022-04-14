Man arrested after standoff with Billings police faces multiple charges

A man arrested Wednesday following a standoff with police in the West End is facing multiple assault charges.

Kellan James Sims has been charged in Yellowstone County District court with felonious assault with a weapon, partner or family member assault and unlawful restraint, both of which are misdemeanors. The 34-year-old had multiple active warrants at the time of his arrest, according to charging documents.

Billings police responded to a reported assault at a residence on the 600 block of 6th Street West at around 3:45 p.m., court documents say. They met with the victim outside of the home, who had suffered “obvious trauma,” and identified Sims as the suspect. While speaking with the victim, officers could see Sims staring at them through a window of the residence.

Police walked to the home and asked that Sims come outside. He refused, allegedly slamming the door closed, and saying “it would be mayhem and a blood bath” if officers came into the house, charging documents say.

He allegedly continued to ignore demands from police to come out. The ensuing standoff drew the Billings Police Department SWAT team along with support from the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. After nearly two and a half hours, SWAT breached the front door of the home and arrested Sims.

The victim, who had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment, told officers Sims allegedly struck her several times and kept her at the home against her will for several hours. Sims had previously been convicted of one count of partner or family member assault in 2013, according to court documents.

Sims, who is currently in custody at Yellowstone Count Detention Facility, is scheduled to make his first appearance in court April 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.