Man arrested, charged in suspected Billings West End burglary

A man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, obstructing justice and other charges in connection with an early morning suspected burglary on Billings' West End.

Tyler Jansma, 31, of Billings was arrested on Friday just after 6:30 a.m., police found Jansma inside businesses at 1001 Shiloh Crossing, according to a tweet from Lt. Brandon Wooley.

He was found hiding in the ceiling of Strip Waxing Salon, the neighboring business is Computer Village.

Jansma appeared to have fallen through the ceiling where he apparently was hiding from officers early Friday. He was "being evaluated by medical," Wooley said.

Multiple police cars, a fire truck and American Medical Response were on scene early Friday morning.

