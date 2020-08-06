Man arrested following shooting in midtown Billings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings Police have arrested a man who is reportedly involved in an exchange of gunfire in midtown Billings on Wednesday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 1100 block of Custer Avenue, police responded to reports of shots fired between an SUV and the resident of a home on the block, said BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley in a press release.

No injuries were reported from the shooting, Wooley said.

Responding officers surrounded the Custer Avenue home after one of the shooters went inside.

After several minutes a 26-year-old Billings man, Paul Underwood, surrendered "peacefully without incident," according to Wooley.

Underwood was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility and is held with five counts of felony criminal endangerment.

Police are still investigating the involvement of the SUV in the shooting. No other charges or arrests have been made in the incident.

Wooley said the shooting did not appear to be a "random act of violence" and its likely the shooters knew each other.

