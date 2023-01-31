Man arrested following shooting of two women in Blue Creek area

Two women were shot Monday night in the Blue Creek area and one man has been arrested.

At 4:40 p.m., the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office and emergency medical personnel responded to the incident in the area of 9900 Cormier Road, about 20 miles south of Billings, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Linder.

Deputies found two males and three females involved in the incident. Two of the females had been shot and were transported to Billings hospitals, the sheriff said.

One of the men at the scene was arrested and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on two charges of attempted deliberate homicide.

The suspect is Carl Chester Alden, age 32, the sheriff said.

Sheriff’s detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

“At this time, we do not have information as to why they were in the area or exactly what precipitated the incident,” Linder said. “At this time I do not know the conditions of the two females who were shot.”