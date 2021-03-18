Man arrested following South Side chase charged with stealing vehicle, criminal endangerment

A man arrested Tuesday following a pursuit that involved several agencies has been charged with three felonies, including stealing a vehicle.

Donald Lee Gomez, 24, faces two counts of criminal endangerment and one charge for the theft of a Subaru, according to documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court.

Charging documents say that a Yellowstone County deputy spotted a white Subaru Forester Tuesday morning similar to one recently reported stolen. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, which was traveling west on First Avenue South near South 24th Street, when he saw that it had no rear license plate.

Gomez, the alleged driver of the Subaru, led law enforcement on a chase through the South Side of Billings. The Subaru ran stop signs, crossed through intersections without yielding and drove through neighborhoods at speeds between 50 and 60 miles per hour before going east on Interstate 90.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told the Gazette Tuesday that the Subaru drove as far as the I-90/94 interchange, reaching speeds between 80 and 100 miles per hour, where turned back toward Billings. Road spikes laid by law enforcement on the interstate destroyed one of its tires, but Gomez made it back into the city.

