Man arrested following South Side chase charged with stealing vehicle, criminal endangerment

A man arrested Tuesday following a pursuit that involved several agencies has been charged with three felonies, including stealing a vehicle.
Donald Lee Gomez, 24, faces two counts of criminal endangerment and one charge for the theft of a Subaru, according to documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court.
Charging documents say that a Yellowstone County deputy spotted a white Subaru Forester Tuesday morning similar to one recently reported stolen. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, which was traveling west on First Avenue South near South 24th Street, when he saw that it had no rear license plate.
Gomez, the alleged driver of the Subaru, led law enforcement on a chase through the South Side of Billings. The Subaru ran stop signs, crossed through intersections without yielding and drove through neighborhoods at speeds between 50 and 60 miles per hour before going east on Interstate 90.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told the Gazette Tuesday that the Subaru drove as far as the I-90/94 interchange, reaching speeds between 80 and 100 miles per hour, where turned back toward Billings. Road spikes laid by law enforcement on the interstate destroyed one of its tires, but Gomez made it back into the city.
While in the process of taking the exit onto South Billings Boulevard, documents say, Gomez forced a Ford carrying a trailer off the road. With the pursuit by law enforcement called off in order to prevent any possible wrecks, the Subaru did eventually collide with a pickup truck on Broadwater Avenue and First Street West.
Linder said Gomez ran from the collision and was arrested at a nearby car lot. No injuries were reported from the crash.
All three charges against Gomez come with the possibility of up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000. He is currently being held at Yellowstone County Detention Center.
Another chase Tuesday involving multiple agencies that included Wyoming Highway Patrol came to an end in neighboring Carbon County. A 54-year-old man suspected of car theft, mail theft and unauthorized use of credit cards was arrested after leading law enforcement from Wyoming and into Montana.
The Gazette previously reported that the pursuit ended with the man, who was driving an SUV, crashing the vehicle through a fence and into a tree near a home south of Belfry, Montana.