Man arrested, held in Yellowstone County jail on warrant for sexual abuse of 12-year-old

A man wanted in Gallatin County for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl has been arrested and is being held in jail in Billings, according to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
Mitchell Scott Patterson, 33, had a $100,000 warrant for his arrest on charges of continually engaging in sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old child, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office asked for the public's help in a Facebook post Friday in locating Patterson.
In the post, law enforcement said that Patterson is known to drive a 2002 gold Ford Taurus with moderate front end damage with license plate 222831B.
He faces a felony charge for sexual intercourse without consent, a misdemeanor charge for sexual abuse of children, and a habitual offender operating a motor vehicle charge.
He's being held on a bond of more than $101,000.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jared Delaney said that he noticed Patterson's Ford Taurus around 7:30 p.m. Friday night heading westbound on Interstate 90 and stopped the vehicle at an exit into Park City. Patterson was arrested and taken to Yellowstone County jail.
