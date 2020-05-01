Man arrested in connection with Butte shooting; pickup in Billings homicide involved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Billings man has been arrested in Butte after a shooting there pointed law enforcement to a vehicle tied to a recent Billings homicide, according to a press release from the Billings Police Department.

The vehicle of interest in a Billings homicide on Sunday is also believed to be involved in a 5 p.m. shooting Butte on Thursday. A 21-year-old Billings man was arrested in Butte shortly after the shooting took place.

A 26-year-old man was shot several times at McGruff Skate Park Thursday in Butte. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, The Montana Standard reported.

On Thursday the BPD asked the public's assistance in finding a vehicle connected to the fatal shooting in Billings on Sunday.