Man arrested in connection with Butte shooting; pickup in Billings homicide involved

A Billings man has been arrested in Butte after a shooting there pointed law enforcement to a vehicle tied to a recent Billings homicide, according to a press release from the Billings Police Department.
The vehicle of interest in a Billings homicide on Sunday is also believed to be involved in a 5 p.m. shooting Butte on Thursday. A 21-year-old Billings man was arrested in Butte shortly after the shooting took place.
A 26-year-old man was shot several times at McGruff Skate Park Thursday in Butte. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, The Montana Standard reported.
On Thursday the BPD asked the public's assistance in finding a vehicle connected to the fatal shooting in Billings on Sunday.
The homicide, which took place at 9:58 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of South 31st Street, killed 50-year-old Micah Aaron Myron. Myron died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
It was the first fatal shooting in Billings since June 2019.
Police believe a disturbance or altercation between Myron and the suspect took place before the shooting, and that Myron's killing was not random.
Police found Myron unresponsive on the sidewalk when they arrived. No charges have been filed directly related to the homicide, and investigation is ongoing BPD states.
