Man charged with child rape in Billings arrested by Marshals in Georgia

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Georgia on Thursday who is accused of molesting a child at a Billings motel last year.

Johnny David Weathers, 39, was charged in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this month with two counts of rape and one count sexually assaulting a minor. He was arrested in Glennville, Georgia, near Savannah, following a coordinated effort on the part of the United States Marshals Service and the Billings Police Department.

“This also shows the ability of the Marshals Services’ violent offender task forces throughout the country to work in unison and in a very quick manner to take dangerous individuals off the streets of the United States,” wrote Timothy Hornung, the acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Montana, in a statement detailing the arrest Thursday.

BPD began their investigation into the sexual abuse allegations in the spring of this year, charging documents said. The victim and one of the victim’s parents were staying at a Billings motel in June 2021. Weathers, who was staying with them, allegedly raped the 7-year-old victim during this time. When confronted by the victim’s parent for sleeping next to the victim on the floor, according to court documents, Weathers said he was trying to keep the child warm.

The investigation followed the victim revealing the abuse, and charges were filed against Weathers on October 12. That same day, Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr signed a $150,000 warrant for his arrest.

The United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force adopted the case October 13, according to the press release from Hornung. The MVOTF, in working with BPD, tracked Weathers’ whereabouts to Glennville, Georgia. On Thursday, agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force found and apprehended Weathers while he was bicycling to work. Weathers, a convicted felon, was allegedly carrying a handgun.

Weathers is currently awaiting extradition from Georgia, where he has now been charged with weapons offenses, according to Hornung. Weathers also had a $20,000 warrant out of Yellowstone County at the time of his arrest related to a tampering with evidence charge in 2020.

Weathers had previously been sentenced in Rosebud County for burglary and bail jumping, according to Montana Department of Corrections records.

The MVOTF is tasked with apprehending suspects with pending state and federal warrants for crimes of violence and has made nearly 970 arrests so far this year, Hornung said in an email to the Gazette. Since the task force’s creation in 2005, its agents have made just over 19,200 arrests.

If convicted of sexual intercourse without consent or sexually assaulting a minor, Weathers could spend the rest of his life in prison. In Montana, a person convicted of sexual intercourse without consent is ineligible for parole for the first 25 years of their sentence.