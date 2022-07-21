Man charged with DUI homicide in crash that killed motorcyclist

A Billings man pleaded not guilty Thursday to allegations he drove drunk into an intersection near Yellowstone Country Club earlier this week and caused a fatal wreck.

Kevin Roy Welter, 40, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence. He is accused of colliding with a motorcycle and killing its driver, 34-year-old Aaron Lurz.

An officer with the Billings Police Department responded to reports of a car and motorcycle crash at Molt Road and Master Boulevard late Tuesday night, according to charging documents. The officer found a motorcycle, shattered into several pieces, and a man lying in the road. After the officer gave first aid to the man, later identified as Lurz, ambulance crews declared him dead at the scene.

Welter was a few feet away from Lurz’s body, and agreed to speak with the officer. He told the officer he was driving the car that crashed into the motorcycle. The officer allegedly had to assist Welter to his patrol car, as he was unsteady on his feet and staggered when he walked, court documents said.

Police at the scene determined that Welter was apparently traveling north on Molt Road. He was turning left onto Masters Boulevard, into the path of Lurz, who had the right-of-way. Welter is alleged to have told an officer the motorcycle had a “dim headlight” and he admitted to having one drink earlier that night.

Lurz was a resident of Billings and died of blunt force trauma, Deputy Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette. He was a single father raising two children, according to charging documents.

The officer brought Welter to the BPD DUI Center, where he allegedly failed two of three sobriety tests. Welter refused to provide a breath sample, court documents said, and the officer was granted a warrant to retrieve a blood sample from Welter. The charging affidavit filed against Welter did not provide the results of the blood draw. The investigation into the wreck is ongoing, and is being conducted by BPD.

Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza set Welter’s bond at $25,000 during his arraignment Thursday, down from $50,000 requested by prosecutors. Although Welter has no criminal history as an adult, Souza said the nature of the charge against him warranted a bond. As of Thursday, he remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

If convicted, Welter faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He has a tentative trial date scheduled in October.

BPD has investigated three cases of vehicular homicide while under the influence so far this year, according to data from the department. Billings officers investigated four cases for the entirety of 2021.