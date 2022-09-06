Man dies after being stabbed in North Park Tuesday morning

The man found stabbed in North Park in downtown Billings early Tuesday morning has died.

“The investigation is now being treated as a homicide,” Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a Tuesday afternoon tweet.

Two suspects remain in custody, he said.

“The parties in this case were familiar with each other and there is no further threat to the public.

Police were called to the park at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday where they found the victim in critical condition. He was taken to an area hospital.

It is the ninth homicide in Yellowstone County this year.