Man dies after early morning shooting, 1 arrested
breaking

Man dies after early morning shooting, 1 arrested

Shooting scene

Crime tape surrounds the scene as Billings police, fire and ambulance responded to the scene of a shooting at 429 19th Street West at 2 a.m. Friday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

A Billings man has been arrested for deliberate homicide after a 33-year-old man who was shot on Billings' West end early Friday morning died in the hospital.

Robert Knight, 62, of Billings, has been arrested and is in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a tweet from the Billings Police Department. 

The shooting that killed a 33-year-old man occurred at 429 19th St. W. around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Billings police officers responded to the scene and surrounded the home in crime scene tape. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.

The man was taken to a Billings hospital with a gunshot wound where he died Friday morning.

