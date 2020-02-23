Man dies after jumping from car during Wyoming Highway Patrol pursuit near Sheridan

A man died Friday after he climbed through the sunroof of a moving car and jumped while he was being pursued on I-90 by law enforcement east of Sheridan, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The man was identified in a Saturday evening WHP press release as 43-year-old Marshall R. Acker. He was described by WHP as a Tyler, Texas resident.
WHP started to pursue Acker after they were notified Friday of a suspected drunk driver in the area of Sheridan, Wyoming, the press release says. The release does not specify when the pursuit began. It lasted for about 5 miles.
WHP found a vehicle matching the description of the suspected drunk driver. The driver, who was later determined to be Acker, was going 97 mph in a 75 mph zone, according to WHP.
A traffic stop attempt by a trooper using lights and sirens failed and the suspected drunk driver fled east on I-90 at speeds ranging between 85 and 90 mph.
"As the trooper was pursuing the vehicle, he could see the driver reaching out of the sunroof with his hands," the press release says. "A short time later, the driver exited through the sunroof and jumped onto the roadway while the vehicle was still moving around 80 miles per hour."
The vehicle crashed into a median cable divider, and a trooper tried to perform CPR on Acker while awaiting an ambulance, the press release says.
Emergency Medical Services arrived "a short time later" and Acker was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the WHP press release.