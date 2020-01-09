A man died Wednesday after the commercial vehicle he was driving in McCone County rolled over on Montana Highway 200, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The victim was described in an MHP crash narrative as a 27-year-old man from Lewistown. It's unknown if he was wearing a seat belt, according to MHP.
The crash happened at around 10:54 a.m. near mile marker 262. The closest town in relation to the crash site is Brockway.
The man killed in the crash was driving a Kenworth Construct vehicle eastbound on Highway 200 when it left the right side of the road, the crash narrative says. The driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll and fatally injuring the driver.
You have free articles remaining.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Road conditions were dry. So far in the investigation into the crash alcohol, drugs and speed are not suspected as factors.
MHP Trooper Stephanie-Colleen Timmins posted a photo of the crash site, a photo of a sunset, and a short message about the incident Wednesday night on the social media platform Twitter. The photo of the crash site shows the wheels of an overturned semi pointing up, with part of the vehicle off the road, and other vehicles nearby.
In her message about the crash, Timmins wrote: "Helped a new Trooper out with his first fatal crash today...a young man who lost his life most likely due to a careless mistake...turned around on the road and saw this beautiful view and realized that young man will never see a MT sunset again," Timmins wrote, ending the message with a crying emoji and "#EyesOnTheRoad."