Man dies at Canyon Creek, the 9th COVID-19 death at the care home in 10 days

A man died Thursday at Canyon Creek Memory Care, bringing to nine the total number of people who have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at the senior care facility.

All nine deaths have occurred within the last 10 days and a total of 10 Billings senior care facility residents have died over the same period in relation to COVID-19.

The man who died was in his 70s and died at the facility "early Thursday," according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

This week RiverStone Health has now confirmed the deaths of five people in Yellowstone County whose deaths are connected to COVID-19 at senior care facilities. Four of those deaths are connected to Canyon Creek.

Two women in their 90s died Sunday, one of them at a hospital and the other at Canyon Creek. A woman in her 80s who had been a resident at MorningStar Senior Living also died Sunday. She was at a local hospital when she died.

A woman in her 80s who lived at Canyon Creek died on Monday at a local hospital.

Yellowstone County added 45 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning, according to updated testing results provided by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.