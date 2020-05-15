Man dies in Billings after early morning shooting; 1 arrested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Billings man has been arrested for deliberate homicide after a 33-year-old man who was shot on Billings' West End early Friday morning died in the hospital.

Robert Knight, 62, of Billings, has been arrested and is in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a tweet from the Billings Police Department.

The shooting that killed a 33-year-old man occurred at 429 19th St. W. around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The man has not been identified.

Billings police officers responded to the scene and surrounded the home in crime scene tape. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.

The man was taken to a Billings hospital with a gunshot wound, where he died Friday morning.

This is the third fatal shooting that has happened in Billings in less than a month.

On April 26, Micah Aaron Myron, 50, was shot on the 100 block of South 31st Street and died later that night in a hospital.