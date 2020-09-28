 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in Billings house fire
alert top story

Man dies in Billings house fire

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was killed in a house fire on Billings' West End on Monday afternoon. 

The blaze caused heavy damage to the living room and bedroom of a residence on Tahoe Drive, according to a release from Billings Fire Department Deputy Marshall Jaime Fender. The man was found in the bedroom. Officials have not publicly identified him.

The cause of the fire, which happened at about 3 p.m., is still under investigation. It did about $100,000 in damage.

0
0
1
17
6

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News