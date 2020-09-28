Man dies in Billings house fire

Return to homepage ×
A man was killed in a house fire on Billings' West End on Monday afternoon.
The blaze caused heavy damage to the living room and bedroom of a residence on Tahoe Drive, according to a release from Billings Fire Department Deputy Marshall Jaime Fender. The man was found in the bedroom. Officials have not publicly identified him.
The cause of the fire, which happened at about 3 p.m., is still under investigation. It did about $100,000 in damage.
Matt Hoffman
Education Reporter
Education reporter for the Billings Gazette.
