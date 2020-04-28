Man dies in crash near Bridger

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a 50-year-old Bridger man driving a Dodge pickup was traveling south on South River Road near Bridger when he drove off the roadway for unknown reasons and overturned into a creek, according to a Montana Highway Patrol narrative. The crash occurred on South River Road less than a mile south of Bridger Fromberg Road.