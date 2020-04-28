You are the owner of this article.
Man dies in crash near Bridger

A man was killed after his vehicle overturned into a creek near Bridger Monday night.

At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, a 50-year-old Bridger man driving a Dodge pickup was traveling south on South River Road near Bridger when he drove off the roadway for unknown reasons and overturned into a creek, according to a Montana Highway Patrol narrative. The crash occurred on South River Road less than a mile south of Bridger Fromberg Road.

The man was found dead as law enforcement responded to the scene. Alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the crash. Dispatch received a call around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

MHP is investigating the crash.

