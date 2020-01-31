Man dies in hospital after West End rollover

A man who was seriously injured in an overnight rollover crash on Billings’ far West End died shortly after in a local hospital.

A 49-year-old Billings man was killed Thursday night after crashing his Toyota Tacoma truck into an irrigation ditch near the intersection of Neibauer Road and Esther Rose Lane.

Around 10:30 p.m. the man was driving west on Neibauer Road when he crossed into the center lane, driving off the left side of the road, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man swerved back onto the road, over corrected, and rolled several times into a ditch. The truck came to a rest on its wheels. The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to MHP.

The man was taken to Billings Clinic with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified by officials yet.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but at this time alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors.