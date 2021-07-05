Man dies in Laurel ATV crash

A man in Laurel died and a woman was injured Sunday evening after their ATV crashed in an alley, according to a release from the Laurel Police Department.
The incident occurred at the 1100 block between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue just before 9 p.m. The man was transported by flight to a Billings hospital with life threatening injuries, where he later died.
The woman was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.
Griffen Smith
Reporting Intern
