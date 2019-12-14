A man was ejected and killed after rolling his truck into a ditch near Miles City on Friday afternoon.
A 21-year-old Miles City man driving a Chevy Silverado was traveling west on Highway 489 near Miles City when he swerved and crashed into a ditch at mile marker 1, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash narrative.
The driver was negotiating a curve and drifted out of the lane, striking a reflective post. He then overcorrected back and forth across the road, and went off the right side of the road and into the north ditch, where the truck rolled, according to the narrative. The driver was ejected from the truck.
You have free articles remaining.
He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Drugs, alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, but the narrative noted that the roadways were wet. Dispatch received the call around 12 p.m. on Friday.
MHP is investigating the crash.