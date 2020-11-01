 Skip to main content
Man dies in South Billings shooting Sunday morning
Man dies in South Billings shooting Sunday morning

Homicide scene

Billings police investigate a homicide scene in the alley on the 4100 block of King Avenue East Sunday morning. A 30 year old man was shot in the alley at 1 a.m. and transported by family to a local hospital where he died. No suspects have been arrested at this time according to Billings police Sgt. Ben Milam at the scene.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A man died Sunday after he was brought to a Billings hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Billings Police Department.

Police later responded to the 4100 block of King Avenue East as part of an ongoing investigation into what police are describing as a homicide.

Police could be scene working in an alley on the 4100 block of King Avenue East early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. The 30-year-old man who had been shot was transported by family to a local hospital where he later died.

No suspects had been arrested, BPD Sgt. Ben Milam at the scene.

The man's death is the 14th homicide in Billings this year.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Shooting scene

Billings police investigate a shooting at 225 Terry Avenue at 2:30 am Sunday. A 27 year old man was shot and transported to a Billings hospital. The suspects are unknown at this time according to police at the scene. 

In a separate incident, a man was hospitalized after he was shot early Sunday, according to the Billings Police Department.

In a social media post published early Sunday morning, BPD announced that a shooting had happened on the 200 block of Terry Avenue.

The victim was described as a 27-year-old man whose injuries were described by police as "serious."

The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m., according to police. The injured man was taken to a Billings area hospital and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Breaking News