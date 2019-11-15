A man who apparently smashed in a car window and was then dragged by the car on Main Street was taken to the hospital Friday night.
Described as a road rage incident by police, a Pontiac cut off a Dodge pickup heading northbound in traffic on Main Street, Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz said. The driver of the truck apparently responded by tailgating and pulling in front of the Pontiac at the intersection of Hilltop Road and Main Street. The man driving the pickup then got out of the pickup and smashed in the driver’s side window of the Pontiac, Krivitz said.
The man driving the Pontiac then sped off, apparently unaware he was dragging the pickup's driver, Krivitz said. While speeding off, the Pontiac damaged the pickup's driver's side door. It's unclear how the man smashed the window.
Police responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m., and later caught up with the driver of the Pontiac.
The driver of the pickup was taken to a Billings hospital with a head injury.
Krivitz said he did not know whether any charges would be filed in the incident.
Billings Fire Department, Billings Police Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene.
