Man faces carjacking charge after chase from Billings into Big Horn County
Man faces carjacking charge after chase from Billings into Big Horn County

A Montana man has been accused of stealing a car in Billings and leading law enforcement on a chase into Big Horn County.

Joseph Wayne Cantrell is facing federal charges of carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to documents filed in United States District Court for the District of Montana.

Armed standoff

Yellowstone County's SWAT team arrested a man after a high-speed chase and armed standoff on Highway 87 South between Billings and Hardin Saturday morning.

Billings police responded to a report of a car theft early Jan. 8 on Rosebud Drive in Southwest Billings. A man told police that he was sitting in his Subaru when Cantrell walked up to his vehicle and knocked on the window. The man motioned for Cantrell to go away, he allegedly pulled out a firearm.

The man got out of the vehicle, and Cantrell drove off in the Subaru, documents say. About an hour later, a Yellowstone County deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but Cantrell drove off at a “high rate of speed” with the deputy in pursuit.

Members of the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office were told about the chase heading in their direction, and they laid out spikes that the Subaru eventually ran over. The vehicle crashed and came to a stop. Documents allege Cantrell ran about 150 yards into an open field. Deputies saw that he was armed with a handgun.

Armed standoff

Yellowstone County, Big Horn County, Billings Police, and Montana Highway Patrol officers on the scene of an armed standoff on Highway 87 South between Billings and Hardin Saturday morning.

During a subsequent standoff that lasted several hours, Cantrell threatened to shoot himself before he threw the 9mm. Deputies arrested him, and he is currently in custody at Big Horn County Jail.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headed the investigation into the case. Prior to his arrest earlier this month, Cantrell had been sentenced for attempted robbery and burglary in Silver Bow and Missoula counties, respectively.

