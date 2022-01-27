Man faces carjacking charge after chase from Billings into Big Horn County

A Montana man has been accused of stealing a car in Billings and leading law enforcement on a chase into Big Horn County.

Joseph Wayne Cantrell is facing federal charges of carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to documents filed in United States District Court for the District of Montana.

Billings police responded to a report of a car theft early Jan. 8 on Rosebud Drive in Southwest Billings. A man told police that he was sitting in his Subaru when Cantrell walked up to his vehicle and knocked on the window. The man motioned for Cantrell to go away, he allegedly pulled out a firearm.

The man got out of the vehicle, and Cantrell drove off in the Subaru, documents say. About an hour later, a Yellowstone County deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, but Cantrell drove off at a “high rate of speed” with the deputy in pursuit.

Members of the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office were told about the chase heading in their direction, and they laid out spikes that the Subaru eventually ran over. The vehicle crashed and came to a stop. Documents allege Cantrell ran about 150 yards into an open field. Deputies saw that he was armed with a handgun.