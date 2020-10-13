 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot by Billings police during altercation Monday night
Man fatally shot by Billings police during altercation Monday night

Shooting scene on Avenue C

Billings police, fire and ambulance personnel were on the scene of a reported shooting at 2290 Avenue C at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A 29-year-old Box Elder man was shot and killed during an altercation with two Billings Police Department officers Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Avenue C for a suspicious activity call, according to a press release by BPD Lieutenant Brandon Wooley.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered three suspects. While officers were trying to detain one of the suspects, a physical altercation broke out, and two officers discharged their weapons.

The press release stated the male suspect was wounded and transferred to a local hospital, where he later died. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The BPD Investigation Division was on scene early Tuesday morning, and the shooting remains under investigation.

