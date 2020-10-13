Man fatally shot by Billings police during altercation Monday night

A 29-year-old Box Elder man was shot and killed during an altercation with two Billings Police Department officers Monday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Avenue C for a suspicious activity call, according to a press release by BPD Lieutenant Brandon Wooley.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered three suspects. While officers were trying to detain one of the suspects, a physical altercation broke out, and two officers discharged their weapons.

The press release stated the male suspect was wounded and transferred to a local hospital, where he later died. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The BPD Investigation Division was on scene early Tuesday morning, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Love 4 Funny 4 Wow 1 Sad 11 Angry 14